Police: Westbrook man arrested after reportedly accosting girl at bus stop

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning, police say.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly accosting a girl and her guardian at a bus stop, police say.

The Westbrook Police Department wrote on Facebook that the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Authorities received a report of suspicious activity on Main Street near Foster Street.

Police received video from nearby that showed the suspect and his vehicle.

Christopher Buzzell, 33, of Westbrook, was arrested less than an hour later and charged with disorderly conduct, the post stated.

No further information on the case was immediately available.