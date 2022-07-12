x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Westbrook man arrested after reportedly accosting girl at bus stop

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning, police say.
Credit: Getty Images

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly accosting a girl and her guardian at a bus stop, police say. 

The Westbrook Police Department wrote on Facebook that the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Authorities received a report of suspicious activity on Main Street near Foster Street. 

Police received video from nearby that showed the suspect and his vehicle.

This morning around 10:30, Westbrook Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Main Street near Foster...

Posted by Westbrook Maine Police Department on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Christopher Buzzell, 33, of Westbrook, was arrested less than an hour later and charged with disorderly conduct, the post stated. 

No further information on the case was immediately available. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Founder of Maine nonprofit honored by New England Patriots Foundation