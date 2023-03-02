Portland police warn of vehicle sales scams

Scammers have been buying cars through online websites, like Facebook Marketplace, and presenting fake bank checks, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking to sell your car in the Portland area, be sure to take extra precautions before handing over the keys in light of recent car sales scams.

On Thursday, the Portland Police Department issued a warning to Portland residents of recent scams involving online vehicle sales, such as on Facebook Marketplace.

Police said perpetrators have been buying cars online by presenting fake bank checks to the seller with false, or no identification.

Shortly after the sale, the buyer reportedly sells the vehicle for cash before the seller realizes the bank check is fake.

To avoid being scammed, police advise sellers to confirm the legitimacy of the presented bank check by contacting the bank, and to take a photo of the buyer's identification to match with the check and bill of sale.