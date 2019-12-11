CARIBOU, Maine — "If you see something, say something.” That’s what police in Caribou are asking their residents to do after a recent rash of what they are calling “suspicious activities” happening at night.

Officials say they have received several calls from residents about attempted car break-ins and burglaries over the last several days.

As a precaution, police say you should use outside lights throughout the night, and lock your homes and cars.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at (207) 493-3301.