Crime

Police warn of group burglarizing homes in Portland

A small group appears to be "targeting and burglarizing the homes of Asian families" in the area, police said.
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland residents are being warned of a small group targeting and burglarizing homes in the area. 

The Portland Police Department said in an announcement Friday, "a small group of Hispanic males, [appear] to be targeting and burglarizing the homes of Asian families in Portland."

Police said there could be a connection between the crimes and the victims being small business owners. 

Contact with residents has reportedly been made a day or so before the crime, and group members have sometimes posed as food delivery drivers to look inside the home.

Police urge anyone with information related to the incidents to call them at 207-874-8575. 

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time. 

