Police urge West End residents to remain vigilant

Portland Police say several more women report being followed by a man while out walking. They believe it's connected to the October assault of a woman.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are urging people in the city to be vigilant after several more women report being followed by a man while out walking.

Police believe those incidents are connected to their investigation of an assault on a women in the West End back in October.

On October 25, a woman was walking on Thomas Street when she noticed a car following her. She told police the driver asked for directions and offered her a ride.

"When she refused it, he got out of the vehicle and attacked her. Witnesses described what they thought was him trying to pull her into his vehicle," said Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin.

Martin said later that evening another woman, walking down Brackett Street, was also followed and approached.

"He tried to engage her in conversation. She turned and walked away from him and acted like she was talking on her cell phone," Martin said.

Then, on December 7, three more women reporting similar incidents and similar descriptions of the car---a dark-colored Toyota sedan with tinted windows and a Texas plate and the driver---a Black man with close-cropped hair who speaks with an accent.

Martin says people should be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

"It may appear they're just asking for directions, but they could have nefarious motives for their actions."

Women in the West End say what is happening is concerning.

"I do know women in the West End are now making sure they are done walking by 4 p.m. before it gets dark," said Sarah Conley who was walking in the early afternoon with a friend.

"Our big message is don't get near the car and don't get in," Conley said.