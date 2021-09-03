Police urge public to be aware of rental property scams

Officers said a homeowner trying to sell their property began receiving offers/calls from people interested in renting the property and some even paid to rent it.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Before you pay for a rental property, police say to watch out for false rental ads.

The Westbrook Police Department took to its Facebook page Saturday to warn the public about rental scams in the area. Officers said a homeowner who is trying to sell their home began receiving offers from people interested in renting the property and some had already paid to rent it.

"The homeowner told us they were notified by their realtor about the post and the realtor received a call from interested parties looking to rent the property, as well as parties who already paid to rent the property," according to police.

