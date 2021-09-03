Police urge public to be aware of rental property scams

WESTBROOK, Maine — Before you pay for a rental property, police say to watch out for false rental ads.
The Westbrook Police Department took to its Facebook page Saturday to warn the public about rental scams in the area. Officers said a homeowner who is trying to sell their home began receiving offers from people interested in renting the property and some had already paid to rent it.
"The homeowner told us they were notified by their realtor about the post and the realtor received a call from interested parties looking to rent the property, as well as parties who already paid to rent the property," according to police.
The homeowner’s realtor discovered that the home was falsely advertised on Craigslist for rent. The false ad was eventually taken down by craigslist but unfortunately, police say some potential customers have already lost money as a result of this scam. If you experience any form of rental scam you are asked to contact the police.