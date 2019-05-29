KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — A man from New Jersey and another from Maryland have been arrested in southern Maine suspected of stealing credit cards as police urge residents to check their credit statements.

Kennebunkport Police arrested the two men on Tuesday, May 28 during a traffic stop where police found nine stolen credit cards. Police suspect the pair stole credit card offers from residents' mailboxes, applied for the cards and then returned to the same mailboxes to collect the new cards before residents noticed.

Mohamed Salboy Wisman, 24, of New Jersey and Arnold Toro Koroma, 22, of Maryland were seen taking mail from mailboxes in Kennebunkport.

Lori Bryant and her husband live on Bryant Lane in Kennebunkport, and say they saw Wisman and Koroma 'rifling' through mailboxes. They later found out two credit cards applied for in their name, with credit lines of $20,000 and $30,000.

"They were just checking the boxes until they came in,” said Bryant. "There were probably about four or five people [impacted] on the road that I know of.”

Deputy Chief Kurt Moses says the pair had been in the area for several weeks and the Kennebunkport Police Dept. is working with federal agencies in the on-going investigation. Moses says quite a few of the nine credit cards had names of Kennebunkport residents. Police interviewed the residents and all said they had never applied for the cards.

“Certainly we all get this type of letters and requests in the mail every day,” said Deputy Chief Moses. "[It's an] ongoing investigation that might lead to other areas and other victims.”

Police are recommending residents check their credit history and look-out for unusual transactions. Capital One and Key Bank are the most likely companies that cards were obtained from according to police. The pair were driving a 2002 silver Nissan sedan with Ohio plates and police are also urging Mainers to call their local police if they saw the car.

Police continue to investigate and believe the two may have targeted other communities. Police say if residents have seen the car they were driving, a silver sedan, in their area they should call the Kennebunkport Police Department at 967-2454.

Wisman is charged with operating without a license. Koroma is being charged with receiving stolen property.

Both men were taken to the York County Jail and are due to appear at the York County District Court on July 17.