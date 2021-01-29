Police trying to identify burglars who dropped several items in their rush to escape from Bangor store

Neither suspect was located, but officers recovered several items of clothing and a longboard (skateboard) along the tracking route.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects in a store burglary that occurred Saturday.

Around 6 a.m., officers responded to Weebeez Market at 6 Blue Hill East for an attempted break-in. Responding officers learned two suspects, dressed in dark clothing, fled just prior to their arrival. Officers also noticed one of the Market’s glass front doors had been shattered.

With the help of a Bangor police K9, officers tracked the suspects through the woods all the way to Griffin Road. Neither suspect was located, but officers recovered several items of clothing and a longboard (skateboard) along the tracking route.