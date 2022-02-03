Police: Traffic stop leads to seizure of cocaine, meth and arrest of Winslow man

Jacob Bizier was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking and possession of drugs. Bail was set at $250,000 dollars

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A traffic stop by Fairfield Police on Wednesday just after midnight led to the arrest of a Winslow man and the alleged seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Fairfield Chief of Police Thomas Gould said in a press release Thursday that Jacob Bizier, 31, of Winslow was arrested after police stopped his 2013 Chevy Malibu and, after a search, allegedly discovered the drugs.

Bizier was charged with felony counts of aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession and is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Fairfield Public Information Officer Casey Douglas said they are not releasing the quantity of drugs allegedly seized at this time, but he said the charge was based on the weight seized.

Bail was set at $250,000 and his arraignment is set for April 13.