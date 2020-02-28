PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police said a 17-year-old boy is responsible for spraying red paint all over Plymouth Rock and several other sites in the historic Massachusetts community.

Plymouth police said Thursday the teen faces 11 felony counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of trespassing. The suspect's name was not released because he is a juvenile, but police say he is a resident of the town, which this year is marking the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' arrival.

The rock symbolizes the spot where the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarked in December 1620. The suspect was identified by detectives who reviewed hours of surveillance video from the area.

