WESTBROOK, Maine — On Friday, Dec. 13, Westbrook Police responded to an armed robbery complaint at the Gulf Mart on Bridgton Road. Two weeks later, police still have not found the suspect.

Police said the man entered the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money. He fled on foot with stolen cash and tobacco products.

In hopes of having a better chance of finding the suspect, police released more photos of him. They have asked that people focus on the suspect's backpack, which has a distinct logo on it.

Westbrook Police Department

Police have also asked that people check to see if they recognize the suspect's pants, which are dark in color with two vertical white stripes going down the sides.

Westbrook Police Department

The suspect was also wearing a dark-colored winter jacket with a hood and some kind of logo on the sleeve.

Westbrook Police Department

The suspect is a black man. He is believed to be in his teens or twenties. He is also believed to be skinny and of average to above average height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westbrook Police.

