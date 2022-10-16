Police shut down Oxford St. in Lewiston Sunday in search of wanted man

Officials are searching for Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," in connection to a shooting from May 2022.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to information that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," was at 116 Oxford St. in Lewiston.

Duale is currently wanted in connection to a shooting in May 2022 on Knox Street, according to Lewiston Police.

Officials said in a release that when police tried to enter the building, they were met with an uncooperative tenant that they believe to be an associate of Duale. Due to the suspected man's history, they requested the help of the Maine State Police's Tactical Team.

A few hours later several people exited the building, none of them were Duale. Oxford St. was closed due to police activity but has since re-opened. According to the release, no one was injured.