Crime

Drug agents seize nearly 3 pounds fentanyl sealed in bean cans

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized about 2.8 pounds of fentanyl from a Corinth home and charged three people.

CORINTH, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Jan. 4, 2022.

Three people were charged with aggravated drug trafficking Wednesday morning after the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency allegedly seized nearly 3 pounds of suspected fentanyl at a home in Corinth.

The fentanyl was packaged in cans of beans, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

As part of an ongoing investigation, MDEA agents and the Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at a home on Black Road in Corinth early Wednesday morning.

The warrant followed a months-long investigation into the alleged sale of large amounts of fentanyl police say was brought to the home by out-of-state traffickers and sold throughout Penobscot County.

Police charged Dusty Bickford, 36, and Jessica Bickford, 33, both of Black Road in Corinth, and Jefferson De La Cruz-Bonilla, 23, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and the Dominican Republic, with class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, namely fentanyl.

De La Cruz-Bonilla remains held at the Penobscot County Jail with no bail allowed. Bail for Dusty Bickford and Jessica Bickford was set at $10,000 cash.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.

