BANGOR, Maine — Maine Drug Enforcement agents and Bangor Police officers seized heroin and crack cocaine at a Bangor home on Monday.

The drugs were found with a search warrant at the home of Edward Wallace on Market Street in Bangor.

MDEA Commander Darrell Crandall said the 200 grams of heroin and 170 grams of cocaine seized have a street value of $68,000. Crandall said agents also found $8,000 in proceeds from drug sales.

NCM

Two others were also arrested in connection to the bust on Monday, Crandall said.

Daniel Reed, 48, of Bangor is charged with trafficking in heroin and cocaine and violating conditions of release. He was on bail for possession of drugs.

Tony Brown, 40, of New Haven, Conn. and Bangor was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of heroin and cocaine. Brown was also charged with violation of conditions of release. He was on bail following a March 2018 drug trafficking arrest in Bangor.

The three were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.