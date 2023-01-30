Police seeking public assistance in locating Lisbon Falls shooting suspect

Police said a residence was reportedly shot at several times on Sunday, and shell casings were found near the scene.

LISBON, Maine — Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate the suspect associated with a Sunday shooting incident in Lisbon Falls.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., officers were called to a report of "either gunshots or fireworks" in the area between Sparsam and Huston Streets in Lisbon Falls, according to a news release issued by the Lisbon Police Department.

Shell casings were discovered by police near a residence that was reported as being shot at several times. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police are now asking for the public's help to identify the alleged shooter after searching the area on Monday.

Nearby residents are being advised to check home security cameras for "anything suspicious," including vehicles and pedestrians, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Main Street between Wing and School Streets.

If you have information regarding the incident, please contact Detective Richard St. Amant or Lieutenant Jeffrey Picard at 207-353-2500 ext.1.