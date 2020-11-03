LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who was been missing since December,

Michael Allen Roberts, 63, of Lewiston was last seen in the downtown Lewiston area.

The Lewiston Police Department has been attempting to locate Roberts since that time.

Roberts may have been seen as recently as February in the Walnut St/Bartlett St/ Pierce St area.

He is described as being 6’1", 225 lbs., with brown hair that is graying and blue eyes. Roberts normally has a gray goatee.

Family members and police are concerned as he has not had contact with his family and left behind his medications.

Police are asking the public if they have seen Roberts or have any information regarding his whereabouts, to please call the Lewiston Police Department Detective Tyler Michaud at 1-207-513-3001 ext 3316.

RELATED: Virus fears plunge Dow into bear market

RELATED: Ohio coronavirus order to affect NCAA First Four game