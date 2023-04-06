x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police seek to identify suspect in alleged Greene redemption center theft

The person was reportedly seen taking bags of returnables from BeBe's Bottle Redemption in Greene.
Credit: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

GREENE, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual observed taking bags of returnables from a bottle redemption center in Greene. 

According to a Facebook post made Thursday, the incident occurred at BeBe's Bottle Redemption and was caught on video. 

The suspect reportedly has a small dog with them.

The sheriff's office asks if you know who the individual is as depicted in the video to please contact Cpl. Darian Nadeau at 207-753-2599 or dnadeau@androscoggincountymaine.gov. 

Cpl Darian Nadeau is seeking the publics help in identifying the person who decided to go to BeBe's Bottle Redemption in Greene and steal the bags of returnables. The person has a small dog with them. If you know who this person is or if you are the person and you want to do the right thing, please contact Cpl Nadeau at (207) 753-2599 or by email at dnadeau@androscoggincountymaine.gov. Thanks you

Posted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Massachusetts woman pleads guilty to baby death from 1985

Before You Leave, Check This Out