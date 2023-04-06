Police seek to identify suspect in alleged Greene redemption center theft

GREENE, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual observed taking bags of returnables from a bottle redemption center in Greene.
According to a Facebook post made Thursday, the incident occurred at BeBe's Bottle Redemption and was caught on video.
The suspect reportedly has a small dog with them.
The sheriff's office asks if you know who the individual is as depicted in the video to please contact Cpl. Darian Nadeau at 207-753-2599 or dnadeau@androscoggincountymaine.gov.