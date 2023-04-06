Police seek to identify suspect in alleged Greene redemption center theft

Cpl Darian Nadeau is seeking the publics help in identifying the person who decided to go to BeBe's Bottle Redemption in Greene and steal the bags of returnables. The person has a small dog with them. If you know who this person is or if you are the person and you want to do the right thing, please contact Cpl Nadeau at (207) 753-2599 or by email at dnadeau@androscoggincountymaine.gov. Thanks you