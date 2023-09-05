Police seek suspect accused of stealing chainsaws from Greene store

Security footage from Farris Equipment shows a person breaking in and stealing chainsaws at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENE, Maine — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing chainsaws from inside a business in Greene on Wednesday.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported burglary at Farris Equipment on Route 202, according to a Facebook post made by the Androscoggin County Sherriff's Office.

Security footage from Farris Equipment included in the Facebook post shows a person breaking in and stealing chainsaws. Deputies said a suspect vehicle was also captured on video and could reportedly be a "full-size pickup truck, light-colored, possibly a Dodge Ram."

A second person also may have been involved who reportedly stayed with the truck, officials said. The truck was last seen traveling on Patten Road.

"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Detective Nathan McNally at (207) 753-2566 or nmcnally@androscoggincountymaine.gov" or through a private message, deputies said.