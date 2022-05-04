Driver sought in alleged hit-and-run with cyclist in Lincolnville

Police recovered a side-view mirror from the vehicle belonging to a dark green Ford Explorer.

PORTLAND, Maine — Law enforcement officials seek the public's help in finding a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday in Lincolnville.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 9 a.m. about a cyclist who was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Atlantic Highway near the South Cobbtown Road, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The vehicle driver reportedly left the scene, but not before leaving behind what police believe to be a part of the vehicle. Deputies recovered at the crash location a passenger side-view mirror likely belonging to a dark green Ford Explorer. Deputies said it was probably manufactured between 2016 and 2019.

The driver reportedly did not stop after hitting the cyclist and continued traveling south toward Camden, the post stated.

The condition of the cyclist was not listed in the post. NEWS CENTER Maine left a message with the sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon seeking more information.

Police asked for anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to call Cpl. Jeffrey Rice at 207-338-2040.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

