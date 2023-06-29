NH man accused of driving stolen vehicle in Bar Harbor has been arrested

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jereme Gee, 40, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, police say.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A New Hampshire man accused of stealing a vehicle in Bar Harbor has been arrested.

Jereme Gee, 40, of Wolfeboro was arrested Thursday and brought to the Hancock County Jail without incident after he received medical treatment, a news release from the Bar Harbor Police Department and Mount Desert Police Department stated.

Authorities on Wednesday were called about a man driving a stolen vehicle traveling in their direction.

The Wolfeboro Police Department in New Hampshire said Gee was driving a stolen vehicle toward Bar Harbor on State Highway 3, and he was later believed to be at a nearby hotel.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they found the suspect and the stolen vehicle, according to police. Gee then fled into the woods on foot.

Authorities said police dog units tracked Gee for several miles through the woods but didn't find him.

Gee was wanted on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, driving after suspension, and breach of bail conditions.