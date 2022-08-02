x
Police seek man wanted for abduction, recently seen in Maine

Peter M. Curtis is accused of using a firearm during an abduction, authorities say.
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an abduction who was recently seen in Maine, authorities say. 

The Brentwood Police Department in New Hampshire wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction. 

The victim was an adult woman who was physically unharmed and has returned home safely, the post states. 

Curtis is considered armed and dangerous. He's been seen recently in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, police said.

In 2021, Curtis was arrested after police in Windham found fentanyl, stolen property, burglar tools, and other narcotics in his van. 

Authorities say anyone with information regarding his location is encouraged to call the Brentwood Police Department at 603-642-8817. 

Press Release Brentwood Police Department The Brentwood Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in...

Posted by Brentwood NH Police Department on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

