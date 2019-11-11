BAR HARBOR, Maine — Police in the Bar Harbor area are asking for help identifying two men who committed a burglary.

It happened sometime overnight on Friday, Nov. 8, into Saturday at a business in the town of Northeast Harbor.

Bar Harbor Police posted these photos on Facebook.

If you recognize these men, or have any information, please call Bar Harbor or Mount Desert Police.

RELATED: The same Cumberland Farms store robbed by Cpl. Cole's killer hit again

RELATED: Woman robbed at gunpoint in Portland