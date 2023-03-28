Police seek four suspects for alleged theft at Lowes in Brunswick, Portland

A fifth suspect was apprehended Tuesday after the group reportedly fled on foot, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for four suspects in connection with incidents of alleged theft at two Lowes locations in Brunswick and Portland. One suspect has already been apprehended.

Around 10:32 a.m., police spotted a white Toyota 4Runner with Pennsylvania plates at the Lowes on Brighton Avenue in Portland, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Tuesday.

The vehicle is associated with an alleged theft of more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Lowes in Brunswick earlier that day, police said.

Minutes after identifying the truck, five suspects reportedly exited the store with approximately $8,600 in stolen goods and returned to the vehicle.

Officers reportedly attempted to stop the truck before it took off at a high rate of speed, soon crashing into two vehicles near the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Machigonne Street.

An occupant of one of the vehicles that were crashed into was brought to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, the release stated.

After the crash, one suspect was apprehended while four others fled on foot, police said. A Scarborough K-9 unit was called to assist with tracking, and officials are still looking for the other four suspects described as Black males.

Investigators ask anyone with information that could assist in the case to call 207-874-8575.