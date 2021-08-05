Police searching for suspect in York bank robbery

The suspect fled in a white utility van with New Hampshire plates, according to police.

York police are searching for a man who they say robbed a local bank Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Bangor Savings Bank on Route 1. When police arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a thin, white man about six feet tall, according to a release from police. Officials said he was wearing jeans, a dark sweatshirt, a dark mask, a ski hat, and gloves.

Police said the suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery. He left the bank in a white utility van with New Hampshire plates, according to officials.