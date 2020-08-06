PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Shaw’s Supermarket at 1364 Congress Street.

It happened just after noon on Monday.

The suspect is a white male and was wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, a dark beanie cap with a white logo, sunglasses and a blue medical mask.

No weapon was displayed but police said the suspect concealed his hand in a pocket while demanding cash and threatening the cashier. He then fled outbound on Congress Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A police officer and K9 tracked the subject through the parking lot onto Westland Avenue and then back onto Congress Street where the dog stopped tracking.

Anyone with any information that could help police solve this crime is asked to call (207) 874-8575.

RELATED: Portland man charged with robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon in Buxton

RELATED: Update: Armed robbery suspect in custody

RELATED: Portland man arrested in connection to 2 robberies and subsequent car crash

RELATED: Portland man leads police on hour-long chase; now faces charges in connection with domestic violence incident