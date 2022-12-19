Police searching for suspect in Oakland bank robbery

Oakland police ask that anyone who may have information contact Deputy Chief Rick Stubbert or Officer Tim Locke at 207-465-2202.

OAKLAND, Maine — Camden National Bank in Oakland was robbed on Monday morning, and police are trying to locate a suspect.

The robbery took place just before 10 a.m. at the bank on Main Street, according to a release from Oakland police.

Authorities described the suspect as "a white male with a baseball hat and plaid shirt." He was last seen leaving the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, and Waterville police responded to the scene Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Oakland police ask that anyone who may have information contact Deputy Chief Rick Stubbert or Officer Tim Locke at 207-465-2202.