PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said the 7-Eleven store at 1917 Forest Avenue was robbed around 4 a.m. Friday. Now, they're searching for the suspect.

Police believe it was a man brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun. He is described as a white male, 5'7", heavy set, and balding with light colored hair. He was wearing glasses and had a gray zippered jacket over a maroon crew neck sweatshirt.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and, after selecting items from the store, he approached the clerk and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun while demanding cash.

The clerk was the only other person in the store at the time of the robbery. He complied with the robbers request and was not injured.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen fleeing toward the Hannaford Supermarket’s parking lot on Riverside Street, where he got into a small dark colored sedan and drove towards Washington Avenue.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime is asked to call (207) 874-8575.

