Police search for suspect in 40-year-old cold case murder

According to Maine State Police , Pamela Campbell's remains were found in a shallow grave in the woods in Holden by a hunter on November 20, 1982, more than a year after she was last seen.

Shortly after she went missing, police said they found her car in the parking lot of what was then Bean and Conquest in Bangor. If you have any information on what may have happened to Campbell, please call the police. You can also click here to use the leave-a-tip form.