FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fort Field Police are requesting the public's help in locating Seth Lockhart of Fort Fairfield for a probation revocation.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. In a Facebook post, police said Lockhart won’t take their calls and is avoiding them.

Anyone with information should call police at (207) 532-5400.

