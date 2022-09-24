Police search for woman and man involved in an alleged road-rage incident in Alfred.

According to police, the two allegedly got out of an SUV and punched a driver several times in the face before driving away toward Sanford.

ALFRED, Maine —

An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident led to a person getting assaulted in Alfred Saturday.

A man and a woman got out of a black SUV at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Road, and then approached a driver of a white Dodge Ram, and allegedly punched him multiple times in the face before spraying him with Mace, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police Saturday afternoon.

The man and woman returned to the SUV and drove away on Route 202 toward Sanford.

Police said the man is about 5'10" tall and weighed around 170 lbs. with dirty blonde hair and a scruffy beard.

The woman is described as short and thin with blonde hair. She was wearing large glasses. Police said both as around 30 years old.