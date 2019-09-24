SABATTUS, Maine —

Maine State Police are searching Tuesday morning for a truck that hit a school bus carrying children in Sabattus and then took off.

According to Sabattus Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee, an RSU 4 school bus was hit around 2:25 p.m. on Bowdoinham Road near Beaver Road by a female driver Monday.

Two children had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital. The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

Chief Wetherbee says those students were then put on another bus and were hit once again. The second accident involved a truck allegedly sideswiping the bus and then taking off without stopping. No one was hurt in the second accident.

Wetherbee tells NEWS CENTER Maine she will have more information later Tuesday, Sept. 24, about the hit and run.

RSU 4 said in a post on its Facebook page that a truck had crossed the center line and hit the bus's side mirrors.

Everyone on the bus, including the students and driver, April, were okay, the school district said.

The school district said in the post, shared just before 5 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 23, that the bus had pulled over and was awaiting Maine State Police's arrival.

It also mentioned that the school had yet to figure out drop off timing for the students who remained, but was working on getting another bus there.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we are ensuring the safety of your children," the district said.

The precise timing and location at which the crash took place weren't immediately known. Attempts to confirm with both the Sabattus Police Department and the state Public Safety Department were unsuccessful.

RELATED: The new safety addition to some Maine school buses

RELATED: Stop! Maine police, schools beg drivers to pay attention