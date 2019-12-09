ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — Rochester Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old Alissa Gerard who they believe ran off with her older boyfriend.

Police say Alissa went missing from her home on Monday, Sept. 9 and is believed to have run away with her 23-year-old Daniel Strong. Both are from Rochester.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Strong.

Alissa is described as a white girl, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’6”, 95 lbs.Strong is described as a white man, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’8”, 175 lbs. Strong is believed to be driving a red Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information about there whereabouts are asked to call 603-330-7128 or anonymously by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or Text to: CRIMES (274637) Body of Text: TEXT4CASH + your tip.

Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.

