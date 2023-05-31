Police search for suspect vehicle in Stockton Springs hit-and-run motorcycle crash

The motorcycle driver and passenger both suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to Maine State Police.

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Stockton Springs during Memorial Day weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday at the intersection of Route 1 and Harris Road, according to Maine State Police. Both the motorcycle driver and passenger reportedly suffered serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and were brought to the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as an older-model white GMC/Chevy four-door pickup truck with black rims. It also reportedly has a "small white sticker on the back window" and would have front-end damage from the crash.

Police believe the pickup truck may be found in the Stockton Springs area.

If you have any information regarding the hit-and-run incident, police say to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076 and ask for Trooper Gerald Lowe or send an email to gerald.f.lowe@maine.gov.