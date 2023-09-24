Police search for suspect in Portsmouth armed robbery

The incident happened Saturday morning at a Portsmouth Bank of America location, police said.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect after an incident Saturday at a Portsmouth bank location.

At approximately 10:17 a.m., Portsmouth police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 848 Islington St. Bank of America location, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department.

Initial reports said the suspect said they had a weapon, but did not show one, police said. The suspect reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled across the street toward railroad tracks.

Evidence left behind from the suspect was collected with help from Portsmouth police K-9 Crash, police said. The type of evidence was not identified in the news release.

Police are now reportedly searching for a white male suspect who was wearing a black winter hat, sunglasses, and a black face covering.

New Hampshire State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to contact Investigative Division Captain Dave Keaveny at 603-610-7511.

Media Release: Bank Robbery at Bank of America, 848 Islington Street On Saturday September 23rd, 2023, at approximately... Posted by Portsmouth NH Police Department on Saturday, September 23, 2023