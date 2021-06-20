Police search for shooter after a man is shot outside of church in Bangor

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries but is now recovering at home.

BANGOR, Maine — Police are searching for the person they say shot a man outside of a church in Bangor Sunday.

It happened around 3 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rock Church, located at 1195 Ohio Street.

According to the Bangor Police Department, the man who was shot was taken to the hospital for his injuries but is now recovering at home.

The church's pastor, Kirk Winters, said he's never experienced anything like this at his church, but says, "there's a lot of drug use," in the area. He also added that he received a call from police because they are trying to use the building's video to help with their investigation.

He says when he arrived at the church today, "it was a crime scene, and I think they found some casings, and I don't know all the specifics but I did hear that there might have been a shooting and a stabbing, so hopefully, they are going to get to the bottom of it," said Winters. "But hopefully the person that was injured will be ok."

The church was not open at the time of the shooting.