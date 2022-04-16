Portland Police search for hit-and-run suspect after city building, police car damaged Friday morning.

In a release sent out Saturday, Portland Police said a man driving a tractor-trailer crashed into the City's Health and Human Services building and multiple cars.

PORTLAND, Maine — An investigation is underway to identify the person who allegedly crashed into the City of Portland’s Health and Human Services Department building (DHHS), a parked car, and an unmarked Maine State Police car, before driving away early Friday morning, according to a Portland Police Department release.

In the release, Portland Police Department’s Interim Chief of Police F. Heath Gorham said a man driving a tractor-trailer tried to turn into the DHHS building parking lot located at 39 Forest Ave. around 7:55 a.m. Friday, when he allegedly hit a car that caused it to collide with another car. The release states the man then crashed into the building. As he was backing up, he also hit an unmarked Maine State Police car.

Gorham added a person of interest was identified, but no arrest has been made.

The building sustained minor damage while the trailer was badly damaged. The release added the tractor and trailer involved in the crash have been recovered at separate locations outside of Portland by Maine State Police.

The department also received a video of the crash to help further the investigation.