Police search for man allegedly involved in armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Officers with the Old Orchard Police Department are searching for a man they said used a gun to rob the 7-Eleven in Old Orchard Beach Saturday night.

At approximately 11:26 p.m., an armed man wearing a black face mask with visible facial tattoos walked into the store located at 219 Saco Avenue and demanded money from the clerk, Old Orchard Police Department Captain David Hemingway said in a press release.

Hemingway said the man got away with an undisclosed amount of money and left the store on foot. Police officers searched the area but could not find the alleged armed robber.

According to the press release, the man who allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven is described as being between 5’8” to 5’9” tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing jeans, a flannel shirt, a hoodie and a long black coat. The press release adds the alleged robber was also wearing a black disposable face mask and reportedly had tattoos on his face.

No additional information will be available as of Sunday afternoon, Hemingway said.