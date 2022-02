Emily Chase, 90, was found murdered inside her home where she lived alone.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — The search for the murderer of a well-known Bowdoinham woman continues 44-years after her death.

In a Facebook post, Maine State Police detectives said Emily Chase, 90, was found murdered inside her home where she lived alone.

She was last seen getting her mail on February 19, 1978. After four decades, the case remains unsolved.

Police are asking anyone with information about Chase’s murder to call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-973-3750.