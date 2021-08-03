x
UPDATE: Police say Farmington Walmart bomb threat deemed false, threat source under investigation

Police say Maine State Police bomb detection K9 teams inspected the store and found no suspicious items
FARMINGTON, Maine — The Walmart in Farmington was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat, Farmington police said in a release. 

According to police, the threat was reported to the Franklin County Communications Center around 12:30 p.m. 

Walmart management was notified, who then implemented bomb threat procedures. The store was evacuated. 

The Farmington Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Farmington Fire Department, NorthStar Ambulance, and members of the Maine State Police Bomb Team responded to the Walmart, located on Wilton Road. 

Police say state police bomb detection K9 teams inspected the store and found no suspicious items.

Police say the threat was determined to be false. The source of the threat remains under investigation.

