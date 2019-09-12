EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — Two cats were found in an abandoned home on Elm Street in East Millinocket on Thursday.

East Millinocket Police said the abandoned residence was in disarray, and that it was clear the cats had been living for several days without food or water. They described the cats' living conditions as inexcusable.

Upon investigation by the Code Enforcement Officer, it was learned that the house had been abandoned for several weeks.

RachealJo White, 25, is now charged with cruelty to animals. Police said she moved out of the home some time ago and left the cats behind.

Both cats were clearly in need of nourishment. They were taken to be cared for and treated.

OTHER STORIES PEOPLE ARE READING:

Jury selection to begin in fatal shooting in Portland

Maine woman dies in car crash in Lewiston

Maine State Police seize five tractor trailers, citing $75,000 in unpaid tolls