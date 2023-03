Officers were called to a home on Pinewood Drive near Route 109 Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said.

SANFORD, Maine — One person has been taken into custody after a stabbing incident in Sanford on Tuesday.

No information has been released regarding the identities of those involved or the extent of any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is released.