Police respond to reports of multiple gunshots fired near Fort Kent schools

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots being fired shortly before 6 a.m. Friday in the area of East Main Street, near schools.

FORT KENT, Maine — Shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday, the Fort Kent Police Department received several reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of Pleasant Street, School Street, and University Drive, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said due to the proximity of the gunshots, schools in the area were advised of the situation and decided to cancel classes for the day.

During the investigation, police discovered the gunshots may have come from East Main Street, according to the release.

"We were assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, U.S. Border Patrol, ASI, and Fort Kent Fire and Rescue," police said Friday.

Police said no one was injured, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

