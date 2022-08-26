Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident

Police were called to an incident at Mill Island Park on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a minor assaulted by several other juveniles.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.

After arriving at the scene, officers reportedly found a young female had been assaulted by two other young females while others video-recorded the incident.

Police arrested the two females on charges of assault, and later arrested a third minor for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and obstructing government administration, after arriving on the scene during the investigation, according to the release.

The minors were then released to parental custody with a conditional release through Maine Juvenile Probation, the release said.

The victim was reportedly taken to the Thayer Hospital by Delta Ambulance.

No additional information is available at this time.