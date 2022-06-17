Police respond to incident in South Portland

The South Portland Police Department wrote on Facebook it was working an active scene near Briarwood Road and Balsam Road.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Update 8:50 p.m.:

The incident ended peacefully just before 9 p.m., authorities say.

In an update on Facebook, the South Portland Police Department wrote, "The situation has ended peacefully. Thank you all for your cooperation."

Original story:

Police in South Portland responded to an incident at a home on Friday evening.

"We ask for everyone's cooperation and avoid the immediate area as we attempt to resolve the situation in a safe manner," the Facebook post stated.

A NEWS CENTER Maine photographer said armored cars are present at the scene, as well as the Scarborough Fire Department.

A dispatcher declined to provide any additional details of the incident.