Crime

Police respond to incident in South Portland

The South Portland Police Department wrote on Facebook it was working an active scene near Briarwood Road and Balsam Road.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Update 8:50 p.m.: 

The incident ended peacefully just before 9 p.m., authorities say. 

In an update on Facebook, the South Portland Police Department wrote, "The situation has ended peacefully. Thank you all for your cooperation." 

Original story: 

Police in South Portland responded to an incident at a home on Friday evening. 

The South Portland Police Department wrote on Facebook it was working an active scene near Briarwood Road and Balsam Road.

"We ask for everyone's cooperation and avoid the immediate area as we attempt to resolve the situation in a safe manner," the Facebook post stated. 

A NEWS CENTER Maine photographer said armored cars are present at the scene, as well as the Scarborough Fire Department. 

A dispatcher declined to provide any additional details of the incident. 

