Police: Portland death ruled homicide, arrest made

When officers arrived at the scene on Cumberland Avenue, they discovered Christopher Godin, 58, dead in a hallway, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a Portland man on Friday evening has been ruled a homicide, and an arrest has been made in the case.

Portland police responded to 263 Cumberland Ave. shortly after 7 p.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Christopher Godin, 58, dead in a hallway, according to the release.

Jonathan Alas, 27, was discovered in another area in the apartment building with serious injuries, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Godin's body Saturday, the release stated. His death was determined to be a homicide, but his cause of death has not yet been released.

As of Monday, Alas was still hospitalized at Maine Medical Center. On Monday, he was charged with murder in Godin's death, police said.

Investigators urge anyone who may have information that might assist in this case, or any other case, to call them at 207-874-8575.

No additional information has been released.