WATERVILLE, Maine — State Police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating a police involved shooting in Waterville.

It happened early Sunday afternoon.

State Police Spokesperson Steve McCausland says one officer was shot in Waterville. He says the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.

After the shooting, officers chased the suspect from Waterville to Canaan.

The car chase ended at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 23 where the suspect was shot by police. The suspect was taken to the hospital. It's unclear what condition he is in.

McCausland says several police cruisers were struck by gunfire during the chase. No other officers were injured.

As is protocol, the Attorney General's office is investigating the officer involved shooting and is sending a team of investigators to Canaan.

McCausland says the suspect in custody appears to have acted alone.

Viewer Michael Little shared photos of the scene in Canaan with NEWS CENTER Maine:

Michael Little

Michael Little

Michael Little

