Police memorial in Augusta vandalized during Memorial Day weekend

Capitol police are searching for who sprayed graffiti on the monument.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Someone vandalized the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial over the weekend.

Maine Capitol Police posted on Facebook saying it happened overnight into Sunday. The wall was covered in a tarp all day Monday, but red spray paint could be seen at times on the granite when wind lifted corners of the tarp.

The memorial honors 88 officers killed in the line of duty from departments around the state. Law enforcement, state leaders, and surviving families met less than two weeks before the incident at an annual ceremony honoring the fallen officers.

Among those inscribed on the wall is Trooper Charles Black. His son, who shares his name and was born three weeks after his father died, met with us Monday alongside his mother, Mary Andrews.

Andrews said she felt sick to her stomach when she heard about the vandalism.

Black said the hurt will be felt in his family and others.

"The graffiti will only have been there for a couple days, but it does leave a mark on families like ours who really do treat that as sacred ground," he said.

In the Facebook post, Capitol police said officers were investigating the incident, and asked anyone with information to call the department at 207-287-4357.

Responses from other departments came in strong.

Maine State Police, which claims 12 troopers on the wall, posted, in part, "Those responsible clearly have no idea what it means to serve and protect our citizens and visitors of Maine."

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office—the home county of the memorial—posted, in part, of the vandal, "We will clean up their disgusting mess and move on, but the damage they did to the families who lost someone will be long lasting."

The granite would soon be washed. But, for 88 families, the symbol of their loved ones' sacrifice was tarnished on Memorial Day weekend.