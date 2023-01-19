Police make arrest in shooting on South Street in Biddeford

Dawud Abdur-Raheem, 37, also known as David Adams, was arrested early Thursday morning without incident, police said.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published on January 17, 2023.

Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots fired in Biddeford on Tuesday.

Around 2:45 a.m., Biddeford police received a call reporting gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St., a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, detectives were called in to investigate, according to Tuesday's release.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and police continued to investigate further to determine if gunshots were actually fired in the reported area.

Biddeford police issued an updated release Thursday stating the investigation into the incident led to the arrest of 37-year-old Dawud Abdur-Raheem, also known as David Adams, early Thursday morning.

Police said Abdur-Raheem was arrested where he was staying at Brookside Inn & Cottages in Saco on an outstanding warrant by the York County Superior Court in connection with Tuesday's shooting.

The arrest occurred without incident, and Biddeford police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Saco police, according to Thursday's release.

"The motel room has been secured by police pending execution of a search warrant for evidence," police said Thursday.

Abdur-Raheem was charged with Class C reckless conduct with a firearm, police said. He is being held at the York County Sheriff's Department with a $200,000 bail.