LEEDS, Maine — The Maine State Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man's body who was found in Leeds on Saturday.

Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland says the man was found on the Bernie Hartford Road by a couple riding on their ATV around 5 p.m.

The couple notified the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office, where deputies asked State Police to assist them.

Police say the man is black, between 20 and 40 years old, 5'9" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Police also say that the man has closely cropped hair along the side but is curly and long at the top and has an L shaped scar on his right arm, just below his elbow.

The man was found wearing black pants, a black pull over jacket with a white horizontal strip in the front, and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers with gray treads.

McCausland is not ready to categorize this a suspicious death until the autopsy is complete.

The Bernie Hartford Road has been closed where the body was found and is expected to reopen this afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.