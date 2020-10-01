KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The Kennebunkport Police Department is asking for the public's help to find who stole the 'Welcome to Kennebunkport' sign.

The sign was on the Lanigan Bridge.

The police would really like to get it back to return it to its rightful place.

Police ask any information to be reported to them at (207) 967-2454.

